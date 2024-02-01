Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 1: Mahesh Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt revealing Raha's face; Fighter's patriotic anthem Mitti OUT

On the first day of February 2024, a lot of news took place in the Bollywood industry. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealing their daughter Raha's face to the world while the song Mitti from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter was released. Let's have a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of February 1.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 1, 2024

1. Mahesh Bhatt on Raha's face reveal

During an interview with Zoom, Mahesh Bhatt reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealing their daughter Raha's face to the world.

He said, “I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that OK, now, she’s one year, and it’s time for her to be introduced to the world at large, who was very curious to know what their baby looks like. And I think, they did it with tremendous grace and must say the media behaved very decent."

2. Fighter's patriotic song Mitti out

On Thursday, February 1, the makers of Fighter unveiled the patriotic anthem Mitti on social media. Crafted by the duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, who also lend their heartfelt voices to this powerful melody, and adorned with poignant lyrics by Kumaar, this song is sure to resonate deeply with audiences. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and others.

Advertisement

3. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff celebrate Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Jordan schedule wrap

Akshay Kumar shared pictures from the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Jordan schedule wrap. The picture showcased Akshay, Tiger Shroff, and their entourage striking playful poses, showcasing their muscles all covered in head-to-toe black mud. Despite the unconventional attire, both Akshay and Tiger can be seen enjoying the moment.

4. Giorgia Andriani on post-break up phase with Arbaaz Khan

During an exclusive interview with Zoom, Giorgia Andriani opened up about her breakup with Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. Praising Arbaaz, she said that he is a good human being. "Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you’re personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life," Giorgia added.

5. Raveena Tandon opens up on her Karmma Calling character

During an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), Raveena Tandon spoke about her character Indrani Kothari in Karmma Calling. She said that the character is a 90s diva but she retired and is only a socialite.

Drawing comparisons between her real-life personality and her Karmma Calling character, Raveena said, "She and I live in completely different worlds. She is someone who has been victimized according to circumstances. She has let herself into a trap. And I'm someone, who if I don't want to do something, no one on this planet can make me do it."

the web series Karmma Calling was released on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26 on Disney + Hotstar. The wen show is being received well by the audience. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series also stars Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk among others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon on comparisons between her real-life personality and Karmma Calling character; feels happy to be part of great projects