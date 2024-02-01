Raveena Tandon on comparisons between her real-life personality and Karmma Calling character; feels happy to be part of great projects

Raveena Tandon is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She proved her acting prowess with her outstanding performances over the years. Currently, she is basking in the success of her recently released web show, Karmma Calling. The series has been received well by the audience and critics alike. Amidst this, in a new interview, Raveena opened up about her Karmma Calling character. She also shared how happy she is to be a part of great projects and added that she does believe in karma.

Raveena Tandon on her Karmma Calling character

During an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), Raveena Tandon spoke about her character Indrani Kothari in Karmma Calling. She said that the character is a 90s diva but she retired and is only a socialite.

Drawing comparisons between her real-life personality and her Karmma Calling character, Raveena said, "She and I live in completely different worlds. She is someone who has been victimized according to circumstances. She has let herself into a trap. And I'm someone, who if I don't want to do something, no one on this planet can make me do it."

Raveena Tandon says she has some good karma working for her

During the same interview, Raveena Tandon said that she must have done some good deeds in her 33-year career as she is receiving offers from great projects whether it is on the big screen or streaming platforms till now.

The actress said, "I strongly believe in karma. What you put out in this world takes a full circle and comes back. As you sow, so shall you reap. Whether the films I did earlier or the ones I'm doing now or even the web shows I'm doing like Aranyak."

Raveena Tandon on balance between OTT and theatricals

The actress who is currently shooting for Welcome 3, said that it is a good time for actors because somewhere a balance has been struck between OTT and theatricals. Sharing how this is good for female actors, Raveena said that these mediums are going hand-in-hand and coming at a great time for female actors. Citing the example of the '90s, she said that the shelf life of an actress would get over after she got married but such is not the case in today's generation.

Tandon added, "Today, it's exciting that most of the OTT shows are led by women and we are still getting powerful roles. Earlier, the time men would evolve into fine actors in their middle ages, they would continue to get even bigger and better roles."

Meanwhile, the web series Karmma Calling was released on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26 on Disney + Hotstar. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series also stars Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk among others.

