Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff wrap Jordan schedule caked in mud: ‘Tired of same old memes’

Akshay Kumar is currently deeply engrossed in the filming of the much-anticipated movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, slated to hit theaters this year. Over the past few days, the cast and crew have been stationed in Jordan, diligently capturing scenes, and now, the schedule has drawn to a close. To commemorate this milestone, Akshay Kumar opted for a unique celebration, sharing a snapshot of himself alongside Tiger Shroff and others, all adorned in mud.

On Thursday, February 1st, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram, offering fans a peek into the festivities marking the conclusion of the latest shooting schedule for his upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in Jordan.

The picture depicted Akshay, Tiger Shroff, and their entourage striking playful poses, showcasing their muscles or quirky antics, all covered in head-to-toe black mud. Despite the unconventional attire, both Akshay and Tiger sported beaming smiles, evidently reveling in the moment.

In a stroke of wit, Akshay crafted a clever caption, quipping, “Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial.” He elaborated, shedding light on the unconventional celebration, stating, “This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!”

