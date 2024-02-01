Fighter song Mitti OUT: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone feature in goosebump-inducing patriotic track

Fighter, one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, made its grand debut in theaters last week. Beyond its gripping storyline and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the film shines brightly thanks to the exceptional performances of its stellar cast, led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. But it's not just the on-screen magic that's captivating audiences; the movie's soundtrack has also been met with high praise.

Now, adding another layer of excitement, the official music video for the patriotic anthem Mitti has been released. This stirring composition is bound to send shivers down your spine and kindle a profound sense of patriotism within you.

Mitti song from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has been unveiled

On Thursday, February 1, the makers of the recently released film Fighter unveiled the soul-stirring anthem Mitti across various social media platforms. Crafted by the duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, who also lend their heartfelt voices to this powerful melody, and adorned with poignant lyrics by Kumaar, this song is sure to resonate deeply with audiences.

The accompanying video captures a pivotal moment from the film, wherein Indian forces grapple with the aftermath of a devastating attack, evoking a profound emotional journey for the lead characters, played by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and more.

Advertisement

This track serves as a moving tribute to the unwavering courage of those who make the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation, promising to induce goosebumps and stir the patriotic fervor within all who listen. The rendition of Vande Mataram woven seamlessly into the song serves as the cherry on top, adding an extra layer of emotional depth.

Watch the full song here:

Fan reactions to Fighter track Mitti featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Following the song's release, a flurry of reactions flooded in on YouTube, echoing the sentiment of its profound impact. One individual remarked, “What a beautiful soul touching song,” while another declared, “My favorite song from Fighter.” A viewer shared their theater experience, saying, “My friend cried at theater during this song because his father is Army Retired,” and another stated, “This song touches my heart and tears came in my eyes when I watched it in movie.”

A comment read, “Salute to Indian army who sacrifice their lives for protecting the country. Such movies remind us of their sacrifices.” Another user praised, “This song was amazing music is very nice and goosebumps jai hind Hrithik Roshan acting also super emotional song.”

About music album of Fighter

In addition to the patriotic tune Mitti, the soundtrack of Fighter offers a diverse array of tracks spanning various genres, from energetic dance numbers to soulful romantic melodies. Sher Khul Gaye sets the dance floor on fire as the actors flaunt their slick moves in a vibrant club setting, while Ishq Jaisa Kuch serenades viewers with its groovy and romantic vibes, beautifully captured against the backdrop of a beach.

Heer Aasmani tugs at the heartstrings, while Dil Banaane Waaleya delves deep into the realm of emotions.

Alongside the fresh pairing of Hrithik and Deepika, Fighter stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Rishabh Sawhney, and more. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, the film released in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter: 6 reasons why you should watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer action thriller