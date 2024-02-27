Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are the happiest dancing couple in latest PICS from Mehendi ceremony
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dropped lovely pictures from their Mehendi ceremony on Instagram today.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are painting the town red with their love and romance ever since their wedding pictures have created a storm on the internet. These two tied the knot on February 21 in Goa and have been blessing our feeds with their adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony. Today yet again the couple dropped lovely pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and it is all things romantic.