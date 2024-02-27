Crew EXCLUSIVE: Key asset of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer set to be launched mid-air

Crew stands out as one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, featuring three leading ladies of the industry: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. The film promises to deliver an entertaining ride, as hinted by the posters and teaser, which have already given a glimpse into the humor and excitement awaiting audiences. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are gearing up to unveil a key asset of the film in a unique manner—mid-air.

Just days following the release of the teaser, Pinkvilla has brought an exclusive update on the upcoming film Crew. While the 1-minute and 38-second video garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience, it was merely the beginning. The makers have now secured a fantastic opportunity to elevate the fervor surrounding the film by unveiling a significant upcoming asset mid-air.

A source close to the production revealed, "The makers of Crew are in full mood to achieve new milestones as they have gotten into an exclusive collaboration with an airline. Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor along with the cast Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, are planning to launch one of their key upcoming assets inside the flight in mid-air taking the entertainment and excitement of the film a notch higher."

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s upcoming film Crew

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon portray the roles of charming air hostesses who embark on a thrilling journey to pursue their dreams. Hence, the plans for mid-air promotions are aptly suited to capture the essence of the movie. Joining them, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Crew is presented as a commercial family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film is set to grace the big screens on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

