EXCLUSIVE: Pritam, Hariharan and Arijit Singh to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant this year. To kick off the celebrations, a three-day pre-wedding extravaganza has been organized for March. Excitingly, we've just learned that Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan will be gracing the event with their incredible performances.

Singers to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding fest

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan will be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration that will take place between 1st and 3rd March this year. This star-studded event will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where these talented artists will entertain the guests with their mesmerizing live performances. Pritam's compositions and Arijit's soulful romantic songs have won hearts, while Hariharan's mastery of Indian classical and devotional music has made him a renowned figure in the industry.

Ambani family revealed the pre-wedding invitation card

In January, the invitation card for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration was released. The note read, "We are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son." There was also a handwritten note shared by Mukesh and Nita about the celebration as well as the importance of Jamnagar being the venue.

The note revealed that Reliance setup the world's largest grassroots refining complex in Jamnagar in 1997 and over the years, they have planted more than 10 million trees in the region. "Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities", it read.

Anant-Radhika's engagement took place last year

Anant-Radhika had their roka in December 2022. This was followed by their engagement ceremony in Gujarati traditions including Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. The couple exchanged rings at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Post that, they held a lavish celebration at Antilia in Mumbai. The engagement bash was attended by some of the biggest names like Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Meezaan Jaaferi, Anil Ambani, Shreya Ghoshal, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani among others.

