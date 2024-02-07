Sidharth Malhotra wishes Kiara Advani with a beautiful PIC on their 1st anniversary: ‘Its not the journey…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are definitely one of the most attractive duos in Bollywood. Last year, they melted our hearts by turning their on-screen romance into a real-life love story. It's been a year filled with love and celebration for these lovebirds, and we can only imagine how quickly time has flown by for both the Shershaah couple and their fans.

On their first anniversary, the talented Indian actor took to social media to share a lovely picture of himself with his wife, expressing his heartfelt wishes for her.

Sidharth Malhotra wishes Kiara Advani on their first anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share a lovely moment with his wife Kiara Advani. The adorable couple can be seen enjoying a breathtaking sunset while riding on horseback. Both of them are dressed in matching white outfits, with Kiara wearing a white top with a hood and Sidharth sporting a white tee. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove”

Sidharth Malhotra reveals if he is up for another love story with Kiara Advani

During an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Sidharth Malhotra, "When can we see another love story (with Kiara Advani)?" To this, a smile appeared on Sidharth's face, and he said, "That's up to asking the directors and filmmakers."

He added, "We are very happy with the love that we have gotten for that film (Shershaah) even though the love story was a very short part of that film. It was hardly like 12 minutes or 15 minutes in the film but I think the real-life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonates through really well."

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force. We saw him playing the role of a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Apart from this, he has Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

Kiara Advani’s work front

On the work front, Kiara is poised to make waves in the Telugu film industry with her upcoming project, the political action thriller Game Changer, directed by S Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Additionally, she is set to expand her horizons by delving into the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2, where she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR.

