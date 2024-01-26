EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi in talks to play Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Pinkvilla has been the first to give multiple updates on the casting of Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, Ramayana. While Ranbir Kapoor has been cast as Lord Ram, the makers have roped in Sai Pallavi to play Sita and Yash to play Ravana. Soon after, we reported that the makers have initiated a conversation with Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman in the epic trilogy, followed by the next update of Lara Dutta being signed on to play the part of Kaikeyi. And now, we have another exclusive update on Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari narrates Ramayana to Vijay Sethupathi

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari is in talks with Vijay Sethupathi to play the part of Ravana’s brother, Vibhishana, in Ramayana. “Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film,” revealed a source close to the development. Vijay is however yet to sign the dotted lines as he is figuring out the logistics and financials with the team of Ramayana.

Talking of Ramayana, the film is set to go on floors in March 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The duo alongside other members of the ensemble will kick-start the film in March and shoot it till the end of May. “Yash, who plays Ravana, will join the sets of Ramayana in June/July 2024 and complete his part for the first part of the epic in 15 days,” the source added. It will be a wrap on Ramayana: Part One by July and the makers will then invest a year and a half on post-production of the film.

Advertisement

500 days allotted to VFX for Ramayana

“While pre-visualization of the world is already done by DNEG, the team will be spending around 500 days to perfect the visuals as their idea is to deliver an uncompromised global product. The vision with Ramayana is not to make an Indian film, but a global project that creates a legacy for Indian Cinema. A dedicated team of the best VFX artists will exclusively work on Ramayana for 500 days starting from July,” the source informed. If everything goes as planned, Ramayana will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2025 weekend, but being a VFX-heavy legacy film, the makers are being double-sure before committing to anytime lines of release. The film is produced by Nitesh Tiwari with Namit Malhotra (DNEG).

The makers of Ramayana had approached Bobby Deol for the part of KumbhKaran, however, Jr. Deol politely declined the offer as he didn’t want to be a negative force in a film that his brother, Sunny Deol, is discussing for a positive and divine role. Casting for all other characters is underway and we will be bringing more updates on Ramayana over a period of coming 50 days.

On calling it a wrap on Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will start shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Yash meanwhile will complete Toxic and then start shooting for Ramayana: Part 2, which primarily chronicles the story of Ravana, Sita, and Hanuman, leading to the big war in part 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol in talks to join Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in Ramayana; To play THIS role