Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. The actor has already begun shooting for the film and has been treating his fans with some stills from the film. Recently, he announced that he would be fighting a World Champion Sena Agbeko in Chandu Champion and left all the fans waiting for the film with bated breaths. And today, he shared his picture in an Army uniform and extended Republic Day wishes.

Kartik Aaryan extends Republic Day wishes for fans

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of him in an Army uniform and it is a still from Chandu Champion. The actor has an intense look on his face. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, “Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day.”

Check it out:

Fans praise Kartik Aaryan’s look in Army uniform

The moment Kartik Aaryan shared this picture, fans could not stop themselves from showering love in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Chandu Champion on his way to make us proud.” Another fan wrote, “What a Powerful Look!” The third fan wrote, “I Can't Take Eyes oF You.” Some fans also called him ‘most versatile actor’. Well, it is evident that fans love Kartik and cannot wait for Chandu Champion.

About Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming sports drama film Chandu Champion was written and directed by Kabir Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie chronicles the life of the first Paralympic gold medallist from India, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. The film is led by Kartik while actors like Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis will be seen in supporting roles. It will be theatrically released on June 14.

Notably, the team of Chandu Champion has wrapped up its London and Wai schedule and later, they headed to Kashmir in September for the schedule that followed.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. He was paired opposite the actress for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

