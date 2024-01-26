Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Their affectionate pictures and public appearances never fail to warm our hearts. They never miss an opportunity to celebrate, whether it's Lohri or Christmas. Today, on Republic Day, the Kaushal household was filled with the same level of excitement and joy.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif celebrate Republic Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a beautiful picture of the couple hoisting the Indian flag on their balcony. In the picture, we can see Vicky Kaushal wearing a blue shirt that he paired with grey denim, and he completed his look with a black colored cap. He can be seen in action as he unfurls the Indian flag. Katrina on the other hand is seen wearing a white colored salwar kameez and lovingly looks at her husband. Both the actors have their backs towards the camera. The actress wrote, “Happy Republic Day” along with the picture:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

After a successful stint in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will be a part of one of the most ambitious projects of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film titled Love & War will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with the URI actor. This announcement left all the fans super excited to witness this powerful trio on the silver screen.

Several fans flooded the social media with their enthusiastic reaction to the ‘bomb’ casting. In a sea of comments, one fan exclaimed, “Alia bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in SLB movie is what I've always wished for” while another fan wrote, “Excitement at its peakkkk! SLB and Alia the best duo are backkk”. A third fan expressed, “The excitement at its peak (with fire emoji) the casting”, “can’t wait”

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film, which was a thriller, won accolades from the fans and the actress received a lot of praise for her acting in the film.

