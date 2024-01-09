Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 9: Salman Khan to shoot for two days for Sunny Deol's Safar; Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare enjoy football game ahead of Sangeet event

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

The Bollywood industry never goes out of the news as exciting events keep taking place in this glitzy world. News such as Salman Khan gears up to shoot for two days in January for his cameo in Sunny Deol's Safar, videos of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare enjoying a fun football game ahead of their Sangeet ceremony, and many more made it to the 'Top Stories' section. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news today, January 9.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 9, 2024

1. Salman Khan to shoot for two days for Sunny Deol's Safar

Salman Khan is gearing up for his cameo in Safar starring Sunny Deol. According to India Today, Salman Khan is ready for a two-day shoot for his special appearance in Sunny Deol starring Safar. The shooting will take place on January 12 and 13 at Mehboob, Mumbai.

In December 2023, a source informed Pinkvilla, "Safar is a very heart-warming tale that celebrates the undying human spirit. The core plot of the film chronicles the journey of Sunny Deol and a child artist undergoing troubles in their respective lives. When Sunny picked up the call on Salman with the request of a cameo, it was an instant yes from the latter."

The source further opened up about Salman's role and added, "His character comes in at a pivotal emotional juncture of the film and plays a crucial role in the arc of the key protagonists. Salman is very excited to shoot with Sunny Deol." The film is produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Enchelon Productions and is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2024.

2. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare enjoy football game together

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare kicked off the day by playing a game of football game with their friends ahead of their Sangeet ceremony this evening. Guests attending the wedding shared a glimpse of their friendly football match. "Football mornings", wrote one guest while sharing a video clip of the football match.

In the videos, Ira Khan is seen in athleisure, and she donned a gray bralette with black shorts and white sneakers for the game. The couple and their friends had a great start to the day with this fun game, and they are all set to celebrate the couple's sangeet ceremony in the evening. Take a look at the video:

3. Katrina Kaif reacts to Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail success

Like others, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif praised Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail. Reacting to the success of the film, Kaif told Film Companion, "I think this year is probably one of the best years for me to give this example where we've seen high-octane action commercial blockbusters and we've seen an intimate story 12th Fail do so well. I think that's all the example we need."

On the other hand, Janhvi also praised the film and shared an Instagram Story. She penned, "Blown away a masterpiece for the ages."

4. Aaoge Jab Tum singer Ustad Rashid Khan passes away

Legendary singer Rashid Khan passed away today, January 9, in Kolkata. Jab We Met's Aaoge Jab Tum singer was suffering from prostate cancer. An official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted shared, "We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 pm."

5. Shibani Dandekar drops romantic post on husband Farhan Akhtar's birthday

On January 9, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar turned 50. On his birthday, the actor's wife, Shibani Dandekar, shared a romantic reel on her Instagram and wrote, "With all my heart and for all seasons you are my everything. My Franaloo Happy 50th bday. I love you more than you will ever know."

