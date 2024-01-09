Katrina Kaif reflects on success of 12th Fail; Merry Christmas actress feels box office can become a ‘trap’

Excitement is in the air as Katrina Kaif gears up for the release of the much-anticipated thriller, Merry Christmas, hitting theaters this Friday. This film marks her first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. In a recent interview, Katrina delved into the realm of experimentation and the success of 12th Fail. She also discussed her relationship with the box office, emphasizing the potential trap it can become.

Katrina Kaif on the success of Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail

Katrina Kaif, in a recent conversation with Film Companion, was queried about experimenting with dark films, using Varun Dhawan's stress about Badlapur as an example. Katrina shared her fearless approach to choices, emphasizing the avoidance of overthinking.

Drawing from the success of the 2023 film 12th Fail, she asserted, “I think this year is probably one of the best years for me to give this example where we’ve seen high octane action commercial blockbusters and we’ve seen an intimate story 12th Fail do so well. I think that's all the example we need.”

She underscored the belief that if a film possesses an interesting story, it will find its audience. While acknowledging the producer's role in number crunching, Katrina stressed that the responsibility of directors and actors lies in narrating the right stories.

Katrina Kaif on her relationship with box office

In the same interview, Katrina Kaif expressed that receiving the love of the audience is one of the greatest joys of her career. She opened up about her school days, describing herself as a less popular and not-so-cool kid. The contrast with her current status in the industry, where she started without fanfare, brought immense joy to her as an individual.

In her reflections on the relationship with the box office, Katrina shared a profound perspective, stating, “About the relation in terms of box office, I really feel it can become a trap for you. If you focus on it too much then you'll find yourself chasing something and not knowing yourself like, ‘How do I achieve it?’”

She emphasized the importance of letting things be, discouraging over-analysis and the constant pursuit of box office success. Katrina acknowledged the changes in herself from when she started in the industry. Having fulfilled many of her initial aspirations, such as the excitement of performing circus songs in Dhoom 3, she highlighted the joy in exploring new territories and the plethora of diverse characters that now captivate her.

Katrina, speaking on the importance of box office success, revealed a nuanced viewpoint, emphasizing that, as she's not a producer, she interprets it differently. She said, “For me, box office success means that the film is loved by the audience, and I will always want my film to be loved by the audience.”

The actress underlined her desire for the films she's a part of to be embraced and appreciated by the audience. However, regarding the numbers, she highlighted the need to respect that every film has its unique journey and scale.

More about Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles for both the Hindi and Tamil versions, is eagerly awaited by audiences. The Hindi version boasts a stellar cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, with special appearances by Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, this film is set to release in cinemas this Friday, January 12.

