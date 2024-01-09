Shibani Dandekar has a special wish for her ‘Franaloo’ Farhan Akhtar on his 50th birthday; See Post

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make such an adorable couple in Bollywood. They always express their love for each other without any hesitation, and everyone adores their affectionate posts on social media.

Today, as the star of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara celebrates his 50th birthday, social media is flooded with wishes and messages for him. However, the post that has captured everyone's attention is the heartfelt one from his wonderful wife, Shibani Dandekar. She shared a beautiful video compilation of all the precious moments they've shared to celebrate his special day.

Shibani Dandekar’s birthday post for Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar shared a reel on this special day. In the video, we can see many lovey-dovey moments of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. From their wedding videos and pictures to their vacation moments, this video has it all. We can see the lovebirds kissing each other, walking together, celebrating together, and annoying each other.

Whether it's beach photos or dressed-up selfies, these two are the epitome of relationship goals. Sharing this video, Shibani wrote, “With all my heart and for all seasons you are my everything. My Franaloo Happy 50th bday. I love you more than you will ever know.”

Check it out:

Farhan Akhtar’s birthday celebration

Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle to share a fun picture of the entire family coming together to celebrate Farhan Akhtar’s birthday. The picture features the birthday boy, his father Javed Akhtar, his mother Honey Irani, Shabana, his sister Zoya Akhtar, and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar among other family members. Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar was also a part of the celebration. In front of them, there are multiple beautifully decorated cakes (including one in the shape of 50) with candles on them.

Shabana captioned it, "Salgirah mubarak betu #FarhanAkhtar. Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar."

