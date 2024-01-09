Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Udaipur Wedding: Couple enjoys ‘football morning’ ahead of sangeet ceremony; VIDEO

After their registered wedding in Mumbai on January 3rd, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set for their grand, traditional wedding in the City of Lakes, Udaipur. Videos and pictures of the couple from their pre-wedding functions have gone viral on Instagram. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, their son Azad, Imran Khan, Mithila Palkar, Zayn Marie and others were seen in the pictures. Now, ahead of Ira Khan and Nupur’s Sangeet ceremony this evening, the couple kicked off the day by playing a game of football with their friends.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare indulge in a football game ahead of Sangeet ceremony

Videos shared on Instagram by guests at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding give a glimpse of their friendly football match. “Football mornings”, wrote one guest, while sharing a video clip of the football match. Ira Khan is seen in athleisure, and she donned a grey bralette with black shorts and white sneakers for the game. Clearly, Ira, Nupur and their friends had a great start to the day with this fun game, and they are all set to celebrate the couple’s sangeet ceremony in the evening.

Check out the video below!

According to the Udaipur wedding itinerary that was shared by Ira Khan a few days ago, the guests will have breakfast, followed by hi-tea and then the sangeet ceremony at 7 pm, on 9th January. The wedding festivities are taking place at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur. Tomorrow, the guests will have breakfast, followed by wedding vows in the late afternoon at Mayur Bagh. The wedding festivities will conclude with a dinner.

Ira Khan’s mehendi ceremony

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's mehendi ceremony took place yesterday, in the afternoon. The bride was seen in a white traditional outfit, and she looked absolutely stunning! Her hair was tied back in a braid, and was adorned with white dainty flowers. She was seen wearing quirky sunglasses as she got mehendi applied on both her arms.

Post the mehendi ceremony, Ira and Nupur hosted a fun pajama party in the night. Videos from the same have surfaced on social media. The couple were seen dancing their hearts out! While Ira performed to Taylor Swift’s song Love Story, Nupur was seen making an entry in a shirt and lungi, grooving to Lungi Dance.

