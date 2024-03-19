Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 19: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel Honey Bunny; Kriti Kharbanda makes her 'pehli rasoi'

On the eventful nineteenth day of 2024, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a lot of exciting news. Firstly, Prime Video India announced the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. On the other hand, Kriti Kharbanda gave a peek into her 'pehli rasoi' after her marriage to Pulkit Samrat. Let's have a look at today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 19, 2024

1. Priyanka Chopra expresses excitement for Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Indian spin-off of Citadel

On Tuesday, Prime Video India unveiled the first poster of the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's series Citadel and named it Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Re-sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Cannot wait for this series to unravel another layer of Citadel!"

2. Kriti Kharbanda gives peek into her 'pehli rasoi'

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot on March 15 in ITC Manesar. Days after their marriage, the actress shared a couple of pictures of her 'pehli rasoi,' and we bet that it will make you crave some sweets. Have a look:

3. Shahid Kapoor to play lead role in Ashwatthama The Saga Continues

Prime Video India shared the news that the OTT release of Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues will be after the film's theatrical release. Shahid Kapoor is set to be seen in the lead role in the movie. Re-sharing the exciting news, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "I have grown up listening to the fascinating tales of Mahabharata, so I'm really excited to announce our next venture: "Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues." I'm looking forward to collaborating with @shahidkapoor."

Notably, the film will be released in 5 languages. In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment for a mythological epic.

4. Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Arjun Kapoor shares iconic dance moment with Bobby Deol and Varun Dhawan

Arjun Kapoor, who won the Fashion Forward Star honor at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards, took to Instagram and shared some iconic moments from the grand event. From the actor flaunting his look from the glamorous night to his award-winning speech and iconic dance moment with Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul, the post is unmissable.

Talking about the dance video shows they are setting the stage on fire on the song Duniya Haseenon Ka Mela from Bobby Deol's 1997 film Gupt. The impromptu dance-off made the night an unforgettable one and worth cherishing for many years to come.

5. Tiger Shroff buys swanky 4,248-square feet home in Pune

According to a Money Control.com report, Tiger Shroff has recently purchased a Rs. 7.5 crore home in Pune. The 4,248-square-foot property is part of the premium Yoo Pune project in Hadapsar and is developed by local real estate heavyweight Panchshil Realty. The report, further crediting documents acquired from the real estate database platform Zapkey, states that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh, with the registration taking place on March 5, 2024.

In addition, it has further been claimed that the property was rented out soon, which would incur the actor a monthly rental of Rs. 3.5 lakh. The property has been leased out to Cherise India Private Limited, a company involved in the beverage business.

