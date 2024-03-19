PIC: Pulkit Samrat’s new bride Kriti Kharbanda makes her ‘pehli rasoi’; gets approval from THIS person

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her 'pehli rasoi' and we are loving the dish she prepared.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Mar 19, 2024  |  11:54 AM IST |  4K
Picture credit : Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda makes her 'pehli rasoi'

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat left all their fans awestruck with their dreamy wedding pictures. The couple got hitched on March 15 in ITC Manesar. We shared a glimpse of the grand welcome of the newlyweds at Pulkit’s Delhi residence and now the actress has shared a couple of pictures of her ‘pehli rasoi’ and we bet that is going to make you crave for some sweet.

Kriti kharbanda 'pehli rasoi'

Credits: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Latest Articles