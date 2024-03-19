Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Arjun Kapoor shares iconic dance moment with Bobby Deol and Varun Dhawan on Gupt song

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai was a star-studded and glamorous evening. Several talented Bollywood stars were honored for their remarkable talent and style. Many of them set the stage ablaze with their breathtaking performances and the moments will now forever live on in every cinema lover's memory. Today, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some iconic glimpses from the event.

Arjun Kapoor shares iconic glimpses from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

Arjun Kapoor, who won the Fashion Forward Star honor at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards, took to Instagram and shared some iconic moments from the grand event. From the actor flaunting his look from the glamorous night to his award-winning speech and iconic dance moment with Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul, the post is unmissable.

Talking about the dance video, it shows the group of handsome boys setting the stage on fire on the song Duniya Haseenon Ka Mela from Bobby Deol's 1997 film Gupt. The impromptu dance-off made the night an unforgettable one and worth cherishing for many years to come.

Captioning the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Silver Lining Thank you @pinkvilla for awarding me with the ‘Fashion Forward Star’ of the year"

Advertisement

Bobby Deol reposted the video on his Instagram Story and wrote, "@arjunkapoor Twinning"

Arjun Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor is all set to show his baddie side in cinemas as he is turning villain for the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, the film is the 3rd instalment of much loved Singham franchise and 5th part of Rohit Shetty cop universe.

