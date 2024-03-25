Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 25: Bollywood stars celebrate Holi; Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe reportedly get married

On the twenty-fifth day of March 2024, entertainment lovers received a lot of exciting news. From Bollywood celebrities enjoying Holi with their family and friends to Taapsee Pannu reportedly tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe, let's wrap today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 25, 2024

1. Bollywood celebrities enjoy Holi

On the auspicious day of Holi, Bollywood stars were seen enjoying their hearts out with their family members and friends. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with their daughter Raha, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, newlyweds Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas with their munchkin Malti, almost every couple and celebrity shared their Holi moments with their fans.

2. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe reportedly tied the knot

Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe reportedly tied the knot recently. According to News18, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kicked-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people, and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

As per News18, the wedding was an intimate affair with few Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Taapsee specifically wished for only her closest friends to be present at the ceremony. "Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was among the guests at her and Mathias’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur."

Advertisement

3. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar share adorable gulal moment on Holi

The video captures a delightful moment at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi gathering. As they posed for the paparazzi, one particular scene stole the spotlight when the couple playfully applied gulal to each other's faces. Their affectionate gesture was too endearing and adorable to miss.

4. Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note on mother's 12th death anniversary

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun Kapoor shared a major throwback picture with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor.

Remembering his mother on her 12th death anniversary, the actor penned, "They say time flies, it doesn’t… It’s been 12 years & still I hate this day I hate this feeling I hate the fact that I’m running out of pictures with U Maa… I hate not being able to say the word Mom or Maa anymore… I hate not seeing Mom flash on my phone… I hate that u were taken away from us… I have no choice but to pretend to be ok… to keep moving forward… to try and make a life… but it will always be incomplete without u… I will always be broken without u…"

The note further read, "I miss u I wish u had never left… things would be different I would be different maybe I would have smiled a lot more and a lot more easily… smile wherever u are Maa cause without u around I always find it tough to smile or even live…"

5. Triptii Dimri reveals she couldn't recognise Priyanka Chopra while watching Barfi

During a recent interview with Vogue India, Triptii Dimri praised Priyanka Chopra. She said, “She is very confident, and it takes guts to go to another country and start your career again. I think she had the guts to do that. There's so much to learn from an actor like her. I think she's brilliant in every film she has done, especially Barfi.”

Recalling the time she did not recognize Chopra in the film Barfi, Dimri added, "When I watched Barfi, I couldn't recognize her. I think that's one quality I want in myself as well. If I do a project and I want people to say that, 'She doesn't feel like Triptii'. I think that's the biggest compliment for an actor."

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri lauds 'confident' Priyanka Chopra; says, 'It takes guts to go to another country, start career again’