PIC: Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note on mother's 12th death anniversary; 'I wish u had never left'

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away on March 25, 2012, due to multiple organ failure after she had been diagnosed with cancer. Today, March 25, 2024, it marks the 12th death anniversary of the actor's mother. Arjun took to his social media account, to remember his mother, and penned a heart-touching note.

Arjun Kapoor shares throwback picture with mother

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun Kapoor shared a major throwback picture with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor.

Remembering his mother on her 12th death anniversary, the actor penned, "They say time flies, it doesn’t… It’s been 12 years & still I hate this day I hate this feeling I hate the fact that I’m running out of pictures with U Maa… I hate not being able to say the word Mom or Maa anymore… I hate not seeing Mom flash on my phone… I hate that u were taken away from us… I have no choice but to pretend to be ok… to keep moving forward… to try and make a life… but it will always be incomplete without u… I will always be broken without u…"

He further added, "I miss u I wish u had never left… things would be different I would be different maybe I would have smiled a lot more and a lot more easily… smile wherever u are Maa cause without u around I always find it tough to smile or even live…"

Parineeti Chopra was quick to comment on the post as she wrote, "Love you baba always with you."

Have a look:

For the uninitiated, Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney was married to Mona from 1983 to 1996.

Arjun Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor is all set to return as a villain for the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, the film is the third installment of the much-loved Singham franchise and the fifth part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Singham Again will hit the theaters on August 15, 2024.

