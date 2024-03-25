Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Raha to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, here’s how B-town couples celebrated Holi 2024

March 25, 2024, marks the auspicious day of Holi, a popular and significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours, Love, and Spring. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna. Additionally, the day signifies the triumph of good over evil, as it commemorates the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha over Hiranyakashipu. Bollywood couples celebrated Holi with utmost happiness and for some of them, it was their first Holi as a couple as well. Let's have a look at how they celebrated Holi 2024.

Bollywood couples celebrate Holi 2024 with great happiness

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They have been enjoying parenthood ever since welcoming their daughter Raha in November 2022. On the day of Holi, a heartwarming video of Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter Raha celebrating the festival of colors surfaced in which Raha's reaction stole the hearts as she cutely backed away from the gulal.

The video on Instagram captured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their adorable daughter Raha Kapoor outside their apartment building, alongside their neighbors enjoying Holi. One of their neighbors playfully applied gulal on Ranbir's face and he extended his warm wishes for a Happy Holi to them.

However, when the neighbor approached Alia and Raha with colored powder, the mother-daughter duo shared an adorable moment, seemingly shrugging off the playful gesture. Alia, in a casual yet radiant look in an orange outfit, gracefully accepted the color of her face and then sent a sweet smile toward Raha. Take a look:

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their second Holi together as the couple tied the knot in February 2023. This year, the Shershaah couple celebrated Holi with cute Instagram posts. Kiara shared a selfie with Sidharth in which both their faces can be seen smeared in colors. Sidharth can be seen back-hugging Kiara while clicking the adorable selfie. The actress wrote in the caption: “Holi with my Homie” while Malhotra penned in Hindi which translates, "Wish everyone a very Happy Holi"

3. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Holi 2024 is very special to Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda as they celebrated it for the first time together as a couple. They tied the knot on March 15 in Delhi. The newlywed couple made a collaborative post on Instagram and we can see Pulkit planting a kiss on Kriti's cheek as they celebrate the festival of colors. Sharing the post, they captioned it, "Hamari pehli holi"

4. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti

A fan page of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas called 'jerryxmimi' on Instagram shared pictures and videos from the Holi celebrations of the couple with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen holding Malti in her arms while her daughter strikes an adorable pose. On the other hand, Nick can be seen standing behind them as they pose for a group picture with their family members and friends.

One of the clips gives a glimpse of Priyanka encouraging her singer husband to shake a leg while the dhols are playing. The actress wore a white outfit and Nick donned a white kurta pajama and then daughter also wore the same color dress.

5. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Another newlywed couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first Holi after marriage. Anushka Yoga shared a picture where the couple can be seen posing together with others as they celebrate Holi. Their faces can be seen smeared with different colors. Rakul wore a yellow and white outfit and Jackky donned a white kurta pajama.

6. Bachchan family's Holi celebration

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are seen enjoying Holi festivities with their family. Big B's granddaughter, Navya Nanda, shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from their Holi celebration. The first picture captures Navya covered in colors while the second shows Navya posing with her grandparents. The fourth snap covers Navya sitting on her mom Shweta Nanda's lap.

On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram and shared some fun pictures from Holi 2024 celebrations. In one of the images, Shweta can be seen posing with her dad Amitabh Bachchan and Brother Abhishek Bachchan.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan extends Holi wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on a family vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan, took to Instagram and shared pictures from her holiday, extending warm Holi wishes. She captioned the post, "May the sky above you always be blue, Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you… #serengeti 2024.

8. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi

Bipasha shared an adorable post with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover and a video with her husband Karan Singh Grover playing with Devi with colors.

9. Shilpa Shetty shares her Holi moments with kids

Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa Shetty dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying Holi with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha. The kids enjoyed their hearts out with colored balloons, colored powder, and flower petals.

10. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrate Holi

Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared a picture of them where the couple can be seen posing closely and their faces are filled with colors. The caption of their post read, "Aap sabko hamari taraf se #HappyHoli"

Pinkvilla family wishes everyone a very colorful Holi!

