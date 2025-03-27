Bollywood Newswrap, March 27: Salman Khan shares biggest concern about death threats; Update on Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par teaser and more

B-town is always buzzing with major news updates that keep the audience entertained throughout the day. March 27, 2025, was also one busy day in Bollywood when several news stories made headlines. From Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par teaser to be attached with Salman Khan's Sikandar release to the latest update on Kick 2. Here's a quick recap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 27, 2025:

1. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par teaser gets U certificate from CBFC; to be attached with Salman Khan-led Sikandar?

Aamir Khan is gearing up to make a comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. According to reports, the film's teaser was granted a U certificate on March 24. However, it has been clarified that the teaser will not be screened alongside Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar.

2. Kick 2: Screenwriter Rajat Arora gives BIG update on Salman Khan starrer sequel, reveals reason behind delay; 'If any character demands…'

Fans have been eagerly anticipating updates on Kick 2, and now screenwriter Rajat Arora has shared an exciting update. He revealed that the script is currently in development and nearing completion. Arora also mentioned that if any character truly deserves a sequel, it's Devi Lal from Kick.

3. Salman Khan shares biggest concern about death threats ahead of Sikandar release and it's not what you think: 'Jitni umar likhi…'

Amid the excitement of Sikandar's release, Salman Khan recently opened up about the death threats he has been receiving. Interestingly, his greatest concern isn't for himself but for the safety of those around him. He also shared a philosophical perspective on life, expressing that he will live exactly as long as fate intends.

4. Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bouncer slap the bus driver after minor collision with her car? Here's what happened

A video that went viral on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car being hit by a local bus in Mumbai, sparking widespread attention online. However, a source close to the actress later clarified that it was not an 'accident' and confirmed that Aishwarya was unharmed. Recent reports now suggest that a bouncer from the bungalow allegedly confronted and slapped the bus driver following the incident.

5. Sara Ali Khan reveals being 'envious' of Alia Bhatt for her National Award win: 'I as an actor dehumanized her'

On October 17, 2023, Alia Bhatt was honored with the National Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently, Sara Ali Khan confessed that she felt a tinge of envy toward Alia's achievements, admitting that with both an award and a child, Alia appeared to have her life perfectly sorted.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!