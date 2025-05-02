Box Office: THUNDERBOLTS* struggles with USD 2.5M launch in China; MCU’s weakest start in over a decade

Marvel’s Thunderbolts got off to a rough start in China, pulling in just USD 2.5 million on its opening day despite debuting during the Labour Day holiday and securing more than 90,000 screens. Things didn’t get better on Thursday, with the film dropping to sixth place and grossing just USD 2.3 million from a significantly reduced 21,000 screenings. That brings its two-day total to USD 4.8 million, a far cry from what the superhero house is used to in the world’s second-biggest movie market.

The numbers are especially disappointing considering the holiday frame that typically boosts audience turnout. But it didn’t help Thunderbolts, which now holds the dubious title of Marvel’s weakest launch in China in over a decade.

Still, it’s not all over yet. Early audience reactions have been decent, with viewers rating the film a solid 9.0 out of 10 on Maoyan—comparable to an A- CinemaScore in the U.S. On the more discerning Douban, too, the film holds a 6.8 rating, significantly better than the recent Captain America: Brave New World, which sits at 5.4.

Friday presales were at USD 485,000 yesterday, with the film set to play in 49,000 theaters, up 28,000 from Thursday, which could give it a weekend push. Current projections suggest a five-day opening between USD 10 to USD 13 million, which still feels low for a Marvel tentpole.

Wondering why Thunderbolts is underperforming in the country? Well, it looks like the Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan starrer is fighting against more than just superhero fatigue. Some analysts are quietly pointing to lingering tensions over U.S.-China trade relations, especially fallout from Trump’s tariff provocations, which may be affecting audience interest in Hollywood imports. It’s speculation, but in today’s climate, not entirely surprising.

Thunderbolts had a high-profile premiere in London and has solid buzz stateside, but this chilly reception in China is a reminder that global box office dominance can’t be taken for granted, even by Marvel. The studio will be watching closely to see if word of mouth can help turn things around in the days ahead.

Thunderbolts follows a group of antiheroes who are thrown together for a mission that could ensure the safety of America and give them a shot at redemption. The film is the last venture in Marvel’s Phase Five.

