Ground Zero Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Emraan Hashmi's film crumbles due to competition from Raid 2 in week 2

Ground Zero Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Emraan Hashmi recently made his comeback in theaters worldwide with Ground Zero, released on April 25, 2025. The film is a war drama featuring Emraan Hashmi as a BSF officer, along with Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar as the female leads. With the end of its week 1, the film is currently 8 days into its run.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero’s performance has dropped during the past weekdays due to very little acceptance from the general audience. On its Day 7, the Emraan Hashmi film collected Rs 20 lakh, taking its week 1 India net to Rs 6.75 crore. Judging by its ongoing trend, the film may see another minor drop on its second Friday, with a net of Rs 15 lakh.

Currently, in the second week of its run, this Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directorial is facing heavy box office competition from several fronts, most notably due to Raid 2. This Raid sequel, led by A-lister superstar Ajay Devgn, is currently attracting the highest volume of audience at the ticket windows. Released on May 1, Raid 2 clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii, which has not turned out to be a strong performer.

Ground Zero also clashed with the Andaz Apna Apna re-release, which is currently performing in theaters, achieving much smaller numbers than Ground Zero along with Kesari Chapter 2 still moving with an average to decent run.. Released on April 25, the Emraan Hashmi film also faced competition from Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which has nearly ended its run now.

The film was met with highly mixed reviews upon its release, on top of its low pre-release hype. With its ongoing low demand, Ground Zero can expect its lifetime run to end soon with an India net of Rs 7.50 crore. To expect a bigger comeback, Emraan Hashmi still has several big films in his pipeline, like They Call Him OG, Goodachari 2, and Awarapan 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

