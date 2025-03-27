Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bouncer slap the bus driver after minor collision with her car? Here’s what happened

A video on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, stirred the internet that showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car getting hit by a local bus in Mumbai. Soon after, a source close to the actress confirmed that it was not an ‘accident’ and the actress was not injured. Latest reports have now surfaced that suggest that a bouncer from the bungalow allegedly came out and slapped the bus driver.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, a minor collision between the BEST bus and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car took place near Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa bungalow on Juhu Tara Road. The incident led to a scuffle, during which a bouncer allegedly slapped the bus driver.

The sources of the publication have claimed that the local bus (number 8021, route 231) had just departed from the Juhu bus depot when it was slightly hit by the luxury car (MH02-GG-5050). In response, the bus driver stopped to assess the damage when a bouncer from the bungalow allegedly came out and slapped him.

The driver reacted to the situation by dialing 100 and reporting the incident to the police. After the police arrived, the bungalow supervisor apologized for the bouncer’s behavior, and the driver decided not to pursue any legal action. He then continued his journey towards Santacruz station.

In addition to this, the police also confirmed that no complaint was filed and that the matter was resolved amicably on the spot. However, neither the Bachchan family nor their representatives have made an official statement regarding the incident.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, a video went viral on the internet that showed Rai’s Toyota Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge being hit by a bus from behind. Reportedly, all the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress' car numbers are 5050, and that’s how the car during the incident was identified.

Soon after the video went viral, sources close to the Devdas actress confirmed that the actress was safe. "People close to the actor have confirmed that she is absolutely fine and there was no 'accident,'" India Today quoted the source as saying.

On the professional front, Aish was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, released in 2023.