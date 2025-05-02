Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 5 Sees Oguri Race In Chukyo Hai; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode, titled ‘The Junior Crown,’ opened with Berno Light’s debut race, where her initial confidence falters due to a lack of racing sense. The focus then returned to Oguri Cap preparing for the Junior Crown. Her conversation with March motivated both to compete seriously.

During the race, they pushed ahead together, with March briefly taking the lead. However, Oguri unexpectedly surged again and won, earning her first major victory. Meanwhile, Roppei, observing from the stands, warned Jo against entering Oguri in the upcoming Chukyo Hai.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 5 will follow Oguri Cap and her team as they arrive at Chukyo Racecourse for the Chukyo Hai. Despite Roppei’s warning, Jo will continue with the plan, though uneasy about the race.

At the venue, they will encounter Symboli Rudolf and Maruzensky, two horsegirls from Central observing the race. The episode will uncover the reason behind Roppei’s ominous warning and introduce new challenges for Oguri Cap as she faces elevated competition in this critical event.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 5, titled ‘The Best Choice,’ is scheduled to air on May 4, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. The series is set for a two-cour run, though only 12–13 episodes will stream during the spring 2025 season before a break.

In Japan, the episode will air on TBS, BS11, and AT-X at varying times and stream via Hulu, Disney+, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and Netflix. Internationally, Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 5 will be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and on the ‘It's Anime powered by REMOW’ YouTube channel in select regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

