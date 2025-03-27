Kick 2: Screenwriter Rajat Arora gives BIG update on Salman Khan starrer sequel, reveals reason behind delay; ‘If any character demands…’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited sequel to Kick, titled Kick 2, was officially announced on October 4, along with by a striking photoshoot of the superstar shared by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Since the announcement, fans have eagerly been waiting for the updates on the project. Now, screenwriter Rajat Arora has given a major update, revealing that the script is currently in development and nearing completion. He also said that if any character truly deserves a sequel, it’s Devi Lal from Kick.

For the unversed, Salman Khan played the role of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil, also known as Devil, a modern-day Robin Hood with a desi twist.

Rajat Arora told Mid-day that Kick 2 will continue the story from where Kick (2014) ended, showcasing Salman Khan’s character stepping again into the role of a police officer.

Discussing the film’s progress, he said, "If any character demands a sequel, it is Devi Lal from Kick." He added that while there was immense demand for Kick 2, the team refrained from rushing into production solely to capitalize on the original’s success.

Instead, they prioritized crafting a fresh and compelling narrative. "The scripting is in progress, and will be completed soon," Rajat shared.

The screenwriter further highlighted that Sajid Nadiadwala's deep understanding of filmmaking, from storytelling to execution, plays a crucial role in shaping Kick 2. He acknowledged Salman Khan’s larger-than-life persona and immense stardom, which naturally influence the writing process. However, he emphasized that the screenplay and dialogues stem from the film’s core narrative.

Referencing the iconic line from Kick, ‘Main dil mein aata hoon, dimag mein nahin’, Rajat Arora said that it was a reflection of Salman’s persona.

He also opened up about the most-awaited Salman Khan’s film Sikandar and expressed his admiration for director AR Murugadoss's vision. He revealed that the story immediately captivated him, describing it as both impactful and socially relevant while maintaining strong entertainment value.

He also talked about the challenges involved in crafting the screenplay, sharing that striking the right emotional balance while staying true to the film’s core theme required careful execution.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Sikandar is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2025. He will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the film.