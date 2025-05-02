Box Office: Inside Out 2 named most valuable film of 2024, earning USD 650M profit

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has been officially named the most profitable movie of 2024, with a net profit of USD 650 million, as per Deadline. The triumph marks a roaring return not only for the animation studio but also for Disney, which had a major box office comeback this year, becoming the first studio post-pandemic to cross USD 5 billion globally.

Advertisement

The successful sequel to the 2015 hit raked in USD 1.6 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing MPA animated film of all time and the second highest globally behind China’s Ne Zha 2. With a domestic box office of USD 653 million and an international showing of USD 1.04 billion, Inside Out 2 proved its might across markets. Its revenues spanned theatrical (USD 770M), home entertainment (USD 170M), and television/streaming (USD 210M), while total expenses amounted to USD 500 million, including USD 200 million in production costs and USD 170 million in marketing.

Families turned out in full force, bestowing the film with an A CinemaScore. They also helped it earn the second-best domestic opening for an animated feature ever, with USD 154 million, just behind Incredibles 2. A significant portion of the audience comprised Latin and Hispanic moviegoers, making up 36 percent of the launch weekend crowd, the highest for any Pixar film since Coco.

Disney left no stone unturned when it came to marketing this film. In a unique promotional move, the Mouse House brought Joy and Sadness walkaround characters into movie theaters across major U.S. chains, delighting fans during the debut weekend.

Advertisement

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 followed teen Riley’s growing emotional intelligence with the introduction of new moods like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.

Trailer HERE:

Inside Out 2’s voice cast includes Kensington Tallman, Amy Poehler, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and more.

Deadline’s list of the 10 most profitable movies of 2024 includes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar starrer It Ends With Us; the Academy Award-winning Broadway musical adaptation Wicked; and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. Meanwhile, notable bombs of last year include Furiosa, Joker: Folie à Deux, Borderlands, and Kraven the Hunter.