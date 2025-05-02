Box Office: Minecraft nears USD 400M domestic total this weekend despite competition from Sinners and Thunderbolts

Warner Bros.' A Minecraft Movie is nearing USD 400 million at the domestic box office, remaining strong despite competition from Thunderbolts and Sinners. The video game adaptation added another USD 1 million to its kitty on Wednesday, bringing its current domestic total to USD 383 million. With a projected USD 15 to USD 20 million weekend ahead, the milestone seems well within reach.

Thunderbolts, the debutante MCU release, will be the biggest challenge this holiday frame, as the last film in Phase Five of the superhero house is expected to gross a robust USD 70 to USD 75 million. Sinners, meanwhile, is set to continue pulling steady audiences. Yet, Minecraft’s broad appeal among families and gamers, along with strong word of mouth, has kept it consistently performing week after week, and it will likely continue to do so.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is based on the globally popular 2011 video game by Mojang Studios. The film follows four misfits who get transported to the pixelated fantasy realm of Minecraft via a mysterious portal. To find their way back, the group collaborates with an expert crafter named Steve. The ensemble cast includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

Minecraft’s road to the big screen wasn’t easy. Following the first announcement of the project in 2014, the movie underwent several changes in creative leadership before finally taking shape under Hess. The film’s script was penned by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta.

Filming took place in New Zealand between early and mid-2024, with industry giants Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain handling visual effects. Mark Mothersbaugh composed the film’s score, an element widely appreciated by fans.

A Minecraft Movie premiered in London on March 30 and was released worldwide on April 4. While critics offered mixed reviews, audiences have embraced the family-friendly adventure. To date, the film has grossed USD 891 million globally against a USD 150 million budget, making it the second-highest-grossing film of the year and the second-highest-grossing video game movie ever.

With its remarkable box office run and a sequel already in development, A Minecraft Movie is not just a hit—it’s a cultural moment that will soon become a full-fledged franchise.

