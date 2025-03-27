Aamir Khan reveals carrying whistle to watch Salman Khan’s film; recalls Sikandar actor gifting him THIS after Ghajini’s success

The biggest and most-awaited film of the year, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, is all set to hit the screens this Sunday (March 30, 2025), and the excitement is at its peak. While the intense, action-packed trailer has already captivated audiences, the film’s stellar promotional campaign has taken things up a notch—bringing together Ghajini, aka Aamir Khan, and Sikandar, aka Salman Khan, along with their director, A.R. Murugadoss, for an exclusive Q&A session.

In a video shared by Nadiadwala Grandson on their YouTube channel, Aamir Khan made some amusing revelations, one of which surprised everyone. He revealed that whenever he watches a film of his Andaz Apna Apna co-star, Salman Khan, he carries a whistle with him to cheer since he can't whistle on his own.

Another heartwarming revelation by the 3 Idiots actor was about Salman Khan’s kind gesture after Ghajini became a massive success. Salman attended the success party and gifted Aamir two handmade paintings as a token of appreciation.

In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, the PK actor expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a film, suggesting that it would evoke a sense of nostalgia for the audience.

He shared that although the trio had casually discussed the idea, they were all open to working together if the perfect script came their way. However, the 3 Idiots actor admitted that finding a script exciting enough for a three-hero project would be a tough task.

Aamir also highlighted that while he had worked with Salman before, he had never shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and expressed a strong desire to collaborate with him.

During the conversation, Sitaare Zameen Par actor expressed that he believed all three of them—himself, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh —would not only enjoy working together but also provide the audience with an entertaining experience.

He further mentioned that regardless of whether the film turned out to be good or bad, the audience would still find joy in watching the trio on screen, making it a memorable experience.

For those unaware, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan previously shared screen space in the cult comedy Andaaz Apna Apna, while Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan teamed up for the action-packed film Karan Arjun.