Salman Khan shares biggest concern about death threats ahead of Sikandar release and it’s not what you think: ‘Jitni umar likhi…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the much-awaited release of Sikandar. He will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the film, which is already making headlines before its release. Amid all the excitement, the superstar recently addressed the death threats he has been receiving. Surprisingly, his biggest worry isn’t about himself; it’s for the people around him. He also shared a philosophical take on life, saying that he’ll live exactly as long as he’s destined to.

Salman Khan is quite busy with promotions for his upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar. Recently, he engaged in a candid conversation with the media during a group interaction at Bandra, Mumbai.

During the chat, he was asked whether, at this stage of his career, death threats made him feel more vulnerable or if he had grown accustomed to them.

While speaking to the media on March 26, 2025, the Tiger 3 actor shared his perspective on the threats he has been receiving. He said, "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne saare logon ko leke chalte hai, problem ho jaati hai."

For the unversed, Salman Khan has been receiving multiple death threats, including ransom demands. Among these, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group has been particularly vocal, repeatedly issuing warnings against him due to his alleged involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. In response to the growing security concerns, the actor has been provided with Y+ security for his safety.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sikandar is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood films. Salman Khan takes on the lead role, marking his first on-screen collaboration with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film also features Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sathyaraj.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film follows the journey of a man who takes on a corrupt system, becoming a beacon of hope for the common people. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on Sunday (March 30), just in time for Eid celebrations.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.