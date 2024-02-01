Bollywood upcoming Movies in February 2024: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370 and more

The new year 2024 has brought with it some interesting Bollywood movies and fresh pairings that fans cannot wait to see. In the month of January, we saw some mind-blowing movies such as Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, and Pankaj Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon release. While it was indeed a promising start, you’ll be delighted to know that there are many other interesting Bollywood films in the line-up that are all set to release in February.

These include Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak and many others. Without further ado, we bring you an exciting line-up of Hindi films that you can look forward to, in February 2024. The list includes theatrical, as well as OTT releases.

1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Release date: 9 th February 2024

February 2024 Where to watch: Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is hands down, one of the most highly anticipated films which is set to release on February 9. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in this science fiction romantic comedy film, and fans can't wait to see the magic they create on-screen. The film also features veteran actor Dharmendra. In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist, who develops feelings for Kriti Sanon’s character Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. TBMAUJ is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

2. Mirg

Release date: 9 th February 2024

February 2024 Where to watch: Theatres

Mirg marks late actor Satish Kaushik's last film, which is now ready for release in theatres on 9th February. Directed by Tarun Sharma, this film set in the jungles of Himachal, is a coming-of-age revenge drama. It also stars Anup Soni, Shwetaabh Singh and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles.

3. Bhakshak

Release date: 9 th February 2024

February 2024 Where to watch: Netflix

Bhakshak stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh, a fearless, determined investigative journalist who uncovers shocking secrets hidden within a girls’ shelter home. She is on a mission to expose a heinous crime. The film’s cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. Directed by Pulkit, Bhakshak is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and will release on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

4. Article 370

Release date: 23rd February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Yami Gautam plays a fierce intelligence officer in this political drama, which is set in the valley. It revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu & Kashmir. The teaser of this film was unveiled a few days ago, and in a note, the makers said that it offers a glimpse itno the ‘confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective’.

5. Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Release date: 23 rd February 2024

February 2024 Where to watch: Theatres

Starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role, Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa unravels the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports, where victory is the only path to survival. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. Directed by Aditya Datt, this film marks Vidyut’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Commando 3.

6. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

Release date: 16th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is a family entertainer starring Guru Randhawa, Saiee M. Manjerakar, and Anupam Kher. It is a tale of love that’s full of entertainment with some surprising twists and turns. Directed by G Ashok, the film also features Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paresh Ganatra and Paritosh Tripathi.

7. Operation Valentine

Release date: 16th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Operation Valentine is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual action-drama starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh hada, the film is inspired by India's Air Force. It marks Varun's Hindi debut.

