Boman Irani heaps praise on Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan; says he doesn't treat actors as 'commodity'

Experienced actor Boman Irani, who appeared in the recent Shah Rukh Khan movie Dunki, shared insights about working with SRK in various films. Boman described how Shah Rukh lightens the atmosphere on the set by making self-deprecating jokes, and he mentioned that everyone eagerly anticipates Shah Rukh's presence.

Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent interaction with Connect FM Canada, he mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan has a grasp of his roots. According to him, Shah Rukh comprehends the experience of someone working in their early films in the industry and how they are treated. Instead of being treated merely as a commodity or a supplier, Shah Rukh recognizes that the individual is contributing their talent, art, and essence.

He said, “I think Shah Rukh Khan understands where he came from. I think I’m judging. I may be wrong, but he understands what it is for a person to be doing one of their first films in the film industry and how one is treated. Not as a commodity, not as a person who’s supplying something; that person is supplying his talent, his art, his being. I think he understands that.”

Boman Irani noted that Shah Rukh Khan values his initial days in the film industry, not solely due to success but also for meaningful experiences. Boman believes Shah Rukh desires a positive atmosphere on the film set for newcomers, as it enhances the overall quality of the movie. The veteran actor stated, “People are walking in, feeling nice; there’s a certain energy when he arrives. Nobody is petrified. People are looking forward to his arrival, and then we can start cracking jokes. He will always start with a joke, and more often than not, the magic bullet of all that Shah Rukh fires is a joke on himself. This is the greatest talent that he has.”

Boman also discussed SRK's recent return, expressing that those determining Shah Rukh's future may not truly understand him. He mentioned that if Shah Rukh Khan didn't have these three significant hits, how would we evaluate him? His appreciation for the celebrated actor goes beyond just these recent successes. Even more than his determination, it's about his legacy, and that's something you can't underestimate. Boman emphasized that Shah Rukh enjoys entertaining people and takes delight in bringing joy to their faces.

