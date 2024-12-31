Boney Kapoor says ‘Pushpa 2’s Allu Arjun is fan of Amitabh Bachchan’ amid clash with Naga Vamsi over Bollywood vs South films; ‘It is not language…’

Producers Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi recently participated in a roundtable discussion on the latest trends in Indian cinema. During the conversation, the two producers got into a debate about the impact of South Indian cinema on Bollywood. Vamsi argued that South films reshaped Bollywood’s approach to mass entertainment. However, Kapoor disagreed and pointed out that even 'Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and added that it is not the language barrier.'

During the Galatta Plus Mega Pan-India Producers' Round Table 2024, Boney Kapoor discussed the distinct markets for various films. He mentioned that in Russia, Raj Kapoor is still remembered, while in Egypt, people primarily talk about Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

He also noted that in Morocco, Big B remains a prominent figure, with the King of Morocco honoring both him and Khan. Kapoor highlighted the unique markets for Telugu and Tamil films, stating that Telugu cinema has a notable presence in the US, and Tamil films dominate in Singapore and Malaysia.

He added that the Gulf region is a cosmopolitan market for films. In response, Naga Vamsi pointed out that the Gulf region also has a significant market for Malayalam films.

Naga Vamsi remarked that South Indian cinema has changed the way Bollywood views films. He pointed out that for a long time, Bollywood focused on making films for specific areas like Bandra and Juhu.

Advertisement

However, with movies such as RRR, Baahubali, Animal , and Jawan, the landscape has shifted. He further noted that after Mughal-E-Azam, it was only South Indian films like Baahubali and RRR that were mentioned in the same breath, emphasizing that no Hindi film had been given similar recognition since.

Boney Kapoor disagreed, stating that he didn’t believe in the argument and emphasizing that Bollywood's influence was always present. He mentioned that even Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun had expressed his admiration for Bachchan.

In response, Naga shared that he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Kapoor pointed out that Allu Arjun could have mentioned Jr NTR as his idol instead. Vamsi replied, noting that Allu is also a big fan of Chiranjeevi.

Kapoor continued by saying that while the actor may be a fan of Chiranjeevi, he had recently spoken to the media about being a huge fan of Piku actor. He emphasized that language was never a barrier, but rather what people deem good or bad.

Advertisement

Kapoor stated that audiences are receptive to what they consider quality, regardless of whether it’s Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi cinema. He also mentioned that even Marathi films are now grossing 100 crores.

ALSO READ: Video of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious London bungalow takes internet by storm; check it out