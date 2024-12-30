Amitabh Bachchan continues to be the megastar as he treats fans gathered outside Jalsa with gifts during mandatory Sunday meet-up; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar who has been ruling the Hindi film industry and the hearts of his fans for decades. Even today, scores of his ardent admirers gather around his Mumbai house Jalsa every Sunday to get a glimpse of the mahanayak. Well, Big B also doesn’t disappoint them. At his recent fan interaction, the actor was seen distributing gifts to his lovely fans.

As customary, Amitabh Bachchan came outside his Mumbai residence on Sunday (December 29) and greeted his fans with his sweet smile and warm waves. But this time, the megastar came bearing gifts for his admirers. In a clip, Big B can be seen distributing t-shirts to the scores of people gathered outside Jalsa.

The Piku actor can be seen dressed in a white kurta-pajama set. To keep himself warm and cozy, senior Bachchan wore a blue printed jacket along with a scarf that covered his head and ears. The veteran Indian actor very enthusiastically distributed gifts among his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan was last seen in the Telugu-language film, Kalki 2898 AD. However, an industry insider exclusively told us that Big B might return as a lovable ghost in Bhoothnath 3. According to sources close to the development, T Series and BR Films are joining hands on Bhoothnath 3.

The insider added, “Bhoothnath 3 is in the development stage at the moment, and the producers are toying with the idea of bringing Bhoothnath back to the spectacle. If everything goes as planned, Bhoothnath 3 will go on floors in 2025, for a 2026 release. The script work has begun and the makers are happy with the germ that they have for Bhoothnath 3.”

It was also revealed that the makers will aim to bring back Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. “While part one and two had a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, the makers are aiming at bigger goals for the third instalment, though everything will boil down to the script eventually. It’s too early in the day to discuss casting, as the makers are presently focusing on getting the script right.” Apparently, a director will be associated once the script is ready to roll.

