Is Vijay Deverakonda starrer VD12 a two-part franchise? Producer Naga Vamsi spills beans

Vijay Deverakonda is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the movie is expected to be an action drama. Amid the excitement surrounding the project, producer Naga Vamsi shared a major update on the film.

In an interview, he revealed that VD12 will be a two-part series and each part will have a different story. This will make them two separate films. Currently, 80 percent of the shooting for VD12 is complete. However, the film’s release may be postponed from March 28 if the release of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is confirmed on the same day.

Talking more about the film, Naga Vamsi said as quoted by 123Telugu, "VD12 will shock everyone with its scale. Many believe it’s a small film being quietly made, but it’s solid and will be a massive feast on the big screen."

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Vijay Deverakonda suffered a minor injury while shooting a challenging action sequence for VD12. Despite the injury, the actor chose not to take a break and continued working as scheduled.

Given the setbacks with some of his previous releases and his return to work after a long break, Vijay is highly dedicated and focused on his preparations for the film.

Also, the shooting of VD12 is progressing quickly and is close to completion. It was previously reported that actor Satyadev has joined the film. Now, 123Telugu has confirmed that he will play a crucial role in this movie. On other hand, Bhagyashree Borse is likely to play the female lead.

According to the report, Satyadev’s character will have negative shades and his scenes with Vijay Deverakonda will be a major highlight of the film.

For the unversed, Satyadev gained fame during the Covid-19 time with consecutive hits. His latest film, Zebra, had a decent run at the box office and is currently streaming on the OTT platform, Aha.

