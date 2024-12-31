Video of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious London bungalow takes internet by storm; check it out

Celebrity-owned luxury properties provide a captivating look into the opulent lifestyles of the elite. Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s lavish international homes have frequently sparked excitement among fans. Recently, his Beverly Hills mansion went viral after a video surfaced online. Now, another of SRK’s upscale residences, located on London’s prestigious Park Lane, has become the latest topic of interest among netizens.

In a recently viral video, a couple offered a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's ultra luxurious London bungalow. The video showcases the house, including its number plate "117," along with a view of the building and a lineup of luxury cars parked outside.

The post read, "A couple offers an unmissable look at Shah Rukh Khan’s crore bungalow in London."

The London residence is one of several luxurious properties owned by Bollywood's King Khan. Alongside his iconic sea-facing home, Mannat, in Mumbai, he also owns a lavish villa called ‘Jannat’ in the same city. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, have a high-end mansion in their hometown, Delhi.

Khan's holiday retreat in Alibaug serves as a getaway for hosting close friends and family. A few years ago, his Los Angeles villa was made available to the public through a collaboration with a hosting platform.

As per a 2009 report in Manchester Evening News, The Jawan actor purchased an apartment on Park Lane for a staggering £20 million (around Rs 200 crore). The report highlighted this as the most expensive property acquisition by a Bollywood star outside India.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, have both pursued their education in the UK.

Aryan attended the prestigious Sevenoaks School during his childhood, while Suhana is said to have completed high school at Ardingly College. Meanwhile, the actor's youngest son, AbRam Khan, is enrolled at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in January 2025, with the makers aiming for a release during Eid 2026.

