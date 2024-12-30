Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 26 Box Office India: Allu Arjun's spectacle remains top pick for audiences; Nets Rs 5 crore on 4th Monday

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule has created history at the Indian box office. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama is in the last leg in cinemas. The blockbuster film is flirting with the 1300 crore mark in India at the end of its 4th Monday.

Also released in Hindi, Pushpa 2 is performing well while competing with other movies. It remains top pick for the Hindi-speaking audiences.

Pushpa 2 Adds Another Rs 5 Crore To Hindi Tally

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned Rs 5 crore on fourth Monday (Day 26) in Hindi markets. In the opening weekend, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 389 crore net, followed by Rs 178 crore in the second week and Rs 94.75 crore in the third week. In the fourth weekend, Sukumar's helmer fetched Rs 26.25 crore.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is all set to enter the Rs 700 crore club in India. After Day 26, the cume collection of Allu Arjun-starrer now stands at Rs 693.75 crore.

Day-Wise Collections Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Are Mentioned Below:

Day/Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Weekend Rs 26.25 crore Fourth Monday Rs 5 crore Total Rs 693.75 crore

Pushpa 2 Expected To Finish At Rs 750 Crore In Hindi Markets; Collects Rs 1300 Crore In India

Pushpa 2 has already emerged as the highest grossing Hindi (dubbed) film of all time in India. Allu Arjun's mass action drama recently

surpassed Stree 2's lifetime collection which was Rs 585 crore. However, the Stree sequel still tops the list in Bollywood.

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, the Pushpa sequel is eyeing a target of Rs 750 crore in Hindi language by the end of its theatrical run. The New Year's holiday will benefit the business of Pushpa 2 in the last leg while making it easier for the film to achieve the milestone.

Pushpa 2 has really unleashed the potential of the Hindi markets at the box office. If a movie, without much support from southern India can do Rs 750 crore net in Hindi, we are really close to breach Rs 1000 crore net in the near future.

