BREAKING: Akshay Kumar is now officially an Indian; Gets Bharat Citizenship on Independence Day

Akshay Kumar is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema, who over the years has done some of the most patriotic films. The actor has also often stood up for various causes supporting the Indian Army as also many other causes in times of need. However, the trolls on social media often found a reason to run him down, and one of the biggest weapons in their hand was the Canadian Citizenship that the Khiladi had accepted back in the 2000s. The trolls labeled him Canadian Kumar over the years, but call it destiny that on the 76th Independence Day of India, Akshay Kumar is now officially an Indian.

Akshay Kumar is now an Indian Citizen

The Khiladi of the Hindi Film Industry got his Indian Citizenship on August 15. He took to social media to inform the world. He posted a picture of his Indian Citizenship with the caption, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"

Some years ago, personal circumstances made him opt for Canadian Citizenship. However, despite that he has been among the highest taxpayer in the last decade. Canadian Citizenship made him face taunts and hate over the years on social media, but now, he is finally an INDIAN on paper too.

Akshay Kumar riding high on OMG 2 success

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently riding high on the success of his recently released social dramedy, OMG 2. The film features him along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and is all headed to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon. His next is The Great Indian Rescue, which is a biopic of Jaswant Singh Gill. His other projects include KC Shankaran, Sudha Kongara’s next, and the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

He also has the Sajid Nadiadwala Franchise, Housefull 4, and his cult capers – Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3 – under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Akshay Kumar.

