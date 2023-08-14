Box Office Trends: OMG 2 emerges a HIT; Akshay Kumar’s film is headed for a 11 crore Monday

OMG 2 has emerged as a HIT film with an exceptional hold in collections on Monday. According to early trends, the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer is headed for a Monday in the vicinity of Rs 10.75 to 11.75 crore, taking the four-day total collection to Rs 51 crore. The social dramedy had shown a good trend through its opening weekend and the jump in business on Sunday was the first indication of a healthy hold in collections on Monday.

OMG 2 gears up to jump by 17 to 20% on Monday

While a figure in the vicinity of the opening day would have been a great result, OMG 2 has managed to push itself a little more, with fourth-day business coming in the double-digit range. The multiplexes are performing very well, especially the top 3 chains – PVRInox, and Cinepolis. As off Friday at 2 PM, PVRInox had clocked Rs 3.04 crore, and the same chain on Monday at 2 PM stands at Rs 3.40 crore.

With a national holiday on Tuesday, the evening and night shows will put up a strong occupancy, resulting in a probable jump of 17 to 20 percent on Monday. The film can push itself to a 25 percent jump too, depending on the walk-ins and capacity for evening and night shows. The advances are strong for Tuesday as well, and OMG 2 will be looking at a 5-day extended opening weekend of a little under Rs 70 crore. This is an excellent result for the film, given the costs, competition, and budget. It’s poised to be a major money spinner for the producers, and if the film shows a healthy trend in the long run, it will end up attaining the ‘Super Hit’ tag too. The film will be entering the Rs 100 crore club by the end of the second weekend, becoming the 17th Akshay Kumar film to the Rs 100 crore club.

OMG 2 emerges a CLEAN HIT

With this hold on Monday, OMG 2 has sealed the CLEAN HIT verdict for itself, and the trend in the weeks to come will determine how high it goes from here on. The audience talk is positive and the same has led to a superlative box office trend. The adult tag is coming across as a hindrance and as stated by us before, the irony of the situation lies in the fact that the censor board went ahead to certify a film trying to break the taboo on sex education with ‘A Rating’, thereby falling for the taboo themselves. It's also important to be noted that all the collections of both, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are ORGANIC, without any support of bulk and corporate buying - a trend that had taken over the industry over the last 2 months. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: These are numbers based on trends till noon shows. Early Estimates by 10.30 PM.

