Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday reveals she dances on THIS song with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor and it has Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif connection

Ananya Panday, who is promoting her recently-released series, Call Me Bae, shares a close bond with her childhood friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The Call Me Bae actress often discusses her equation with BFFs Suhana and Shanaya. Both of them recently gave the 25-year-old star a shout-out after the trailer of her debut series was released. Ananya Panday has now revealed the song she dances on with one of her BFFs, Shanaya Kapoor. It has a connection to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

During a new interview with Ishq Tak, Ananya Panday was quizzed about the 'bae' song she always listens to in her girl gang. Referring to her dance performances with Shanaya, Ananya shared that they have a common song, Sheila Ki Jawani that they enjoy together.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress revealed that Sheila Ki Jawaani, the track from Tees Maar Khan, is Shanaya's favorite song. "The one song jo mere gang mein, humesha dance karenge agar wo gaana bajega...and it is actually Shanaya's favorite song, Sheila Ki Jawani. (The one song that we will always dance on in my gang is Sheila Ki Jawani)," she expressed.

While showing hand gestures, Ananya continued that whenever the song is played, she enacts Akshay Kumar's role in the song and Shanaya turns into Katrina Kaif as Sheila.

Before this, Ananya Panday grabbed headlines for the premiere of Call Me Bae in Mumbai. Ananya's BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor attended the screening. While Suhana arrived with her rumored beau, The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda, Shanaya posed solo for pictures.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday recently opened up on her bond with Shanaya Kapoor while discussing whether she considers her BFF as a competition in the industry. Ananya denied to it saying that Shanaya is her friend even before the latter was born.

"We have been friends since when I used to literally sleep on Shanaya’s mom’s baby bump when Shanaya was in her tummy. So, we were friends before we were born also, practically. So, there’s no competition. It’s like family," the Call Me Bae actress said.

For the uninitiated, Sheila Ki Jawani was crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani.

