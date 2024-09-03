EXCLUSIVE: Call Me Bae’s Ananya Panday recalls Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s reaction to her OTT series' trailer; talks about being ‘very obsessed’ with Uorfi Javed’s show

Ananya Panday is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming comedy-drama television series, Call Me Bae. As the actress shared the couch with co-stars Niharika Dutt and Muskkaan Jaferi for an exclusive interview with us, she recalled the reaction of her B-town besties, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor to the trailer. She also revealed that the trio is currently 'very obsessed' with Uorfi Javed's show Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

While talking to us, Ananya Panday was quizzed if her girlfriends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor watched the show’s trailer. To this, the Dream Girl 2 actress replied, “Ya, they loved it. They can’t wait to watch it.” Further on, in the interview, she also shared her two cents on competing with her pals, who are also her peers in the industry. Without taking much time, the young actress stated that there is no competition.

Watch the interview below:

She continued, “We have been friends since when I used to literally sleep on Shanaya’s mom’s baby bump when Shanaya was in her tummy. So, we were friends before we were born also, practically. So, there’s no competition. It’s like family. We don’t talk about the industry as much as people think we talk about the industry. We talk about every other thing. We were really into the Olympics now we’re very into Uorfi’s show, very obsessed with that show. So, we keep talking about different things.”

During the fun and interactive chat with us, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter took part in a rapid fire. This is when she was asked, ‘Who is your favorite bae, Suhana Khan or Shanaya Kapoor?’ Upon hearing the question, Ananya was taken aback. She stated, “Helloo, this is not allowed.” To this, Niharika Dutt added, “You never pick between best friends.” AP further called her besties “Left arm and right arm” adding “We shouldn’t break the behen code.”

Anyone who has watched the trailer must have come across the reference to Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s banter on her ‘struggle’ comment. While talking to us, the actress also opened up about that. She said that her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star posted an Instagram story about it. Panday also exclaimed that everyone is taking it well because it's a part of the show. “It’s fun, and if you watch it in the context of the show, it's a part of a scene.”

Niharika also spoke her mind about the scene. She expressed, “I feel like the people who’ve edited the trailer, they’ve done such a smart job. I feel like they've put that question and that shot into the trailer, at the end of the trailer, because they know it’ll get traction. So, I guess it's doing a good job.”

To refresh your memory, the last bit of the trailer refers to Sid’s reaction when Ananya spoke about nepotism and her 'struggling days' at a roundtable interview with Rajeev Masand. When she equated her struggle to not being part of Koffee With Karan, Chaturvedi stated that the struggle of star kids begins where their dreams are fulfilled.

Coming back to the series, directed by Collin D'Cunha and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, it also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. The trailer of the web show was dropped nearly two weeks ago and the audience can enjoy Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime from September 6, 2024.

