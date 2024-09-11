Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday shares she had to skip shooting for 'cute transition reel' midway for THIS reason; 'It was fun while it lasted'

Ananya Panday recently made her OTT debut with Call Me Bae. The TV series showcases how a rich fashionista ends up living a poor life in Mumbai after her family disowns her. While the Collin D. Cunha directorial will end up making everyone proud of her journey, the outfits she wore in the show are also going to make them jealous. The actress also started making a fun reel for her gram, but upon realizing there were too many ‘lewks’, she gave up.

Minutes ago, the Dream Girl 2 actress took to her Instagram and dropped a ‘cute transition reel’ from the sets of Call Me Bae. The clip shows her doing an adorable finger-snapping pose in different outfits. But not all of them are in the video because she dropped the idea of filming the short video as she thought there were too many looks to incorporate.

Expressing her thoughts about the clip, Ananya Panday penned, “Had started shooting this cute transition reel on #CallMeBae for all her lewks but then we realised there were too many and gave up it was fun while it lasted. What’s your favourite #BAE look? #CallMeBae on @primevideoin.”

While promoting her show that’s now streaming on Prime Video, Panday was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla along with her reel besties and co-stars Niharika Dutt and Muskkaan Jaferi. During the candid chat, she recalled how her real-life besties, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to her show. Sharing their reaction, she said, “Ya, they loved it. They can’t wait to watch it.”

When quizzed if there’s any competition between them, she stated, “We have been friends since when I used to literally sleep on Shanaya’s mom’s baby bump when Shanaya was in her tummy. So, we were friends before we were born also, practically. So, there’s no competition. It’s like family. We don’t talk about the industry as much as people think we talk about the industry. We talk about every other thing. We were really into the Olympics, and now we’re very into Uorfi’s show, very obsessed with that show. So, we keep talking about different things.”

For the unknown, the eight-episode series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

