Can you guess who Tara Sutaria's inspiration is in THIS video? Here's a hint: She shares bday with Tadap star

Actress Tara Sutaria is quite busy promoting her upcoming film, Tadap these days. Starring Tara in the lead with debutante, Ahan Shetty, Tadap is all set to release next month. Amid this, Tara keeps sharing her looks for promotions on her social media handle and shells out quite the fashion inspiration to her fans. Speaking of this, on Monday, Tara shared a video in which she is seen posing for promotions. With it, she revealed the retro queen who was the inspiration behind her look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a video to showcase her look of the day amid Tadap promotions. In the video, Tara was seen clad in a white halter neck crop top with black pants. Flaunting her toned midriff, Tara looked lovely in the black and white look. She added cool pair of oversized sunglasses to round off her look and her hair was left open for the day. Sharing the video, Tara wrote, "Team Work" and tagged her team on day 6 of Tadap promotions.

Take a look:

Damn! #TaraSutaria giving us all the retro vibes from the sets of #Tadap pic.twitter.com/FcwuQde2Vo — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 22, 2021

Wondering who was the style inspiration behind Tara's look of the day? Well, the Tadap star shared another photo to give all a closer look at her OOTD and revealed that it is none other than Zeenat Aman, who was her style inspiration. The oversized sunglasses Tara wore were quite similar to the ones the yesteryear star wore in the song Dum Maaro Dum. Interestingly, Tara and her twin Pia share a birthday with Zeenat Aman.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see Tara and Ahan in Tadap. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is all set to release on December 3, 2021.

