Can you imagine Tom Cruise in a Farah Khan film? Her comment on Hollywood star’s latest post gets us thinking in that direction

Farah Khan wants to work with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, and recently she expressed her desire at the top of her voice. The Om Shanti Om director reacted to a post shared by the international star featuring behind-the-scenes from his much-awaited film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

International star Tom Cruise took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Reacting to it, Farah Khan wrote, "TOMMMMMMMMM.. waiting to work with you"

The photo shared by the international star showed him training for underwater stunts, a glimpse of which was also featured in the trailer of the spy thriller. In the photo, he can be seen taking a breath from his trainer’s oxygen tank underwater, while a large light is lit in the background.

"The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths, to the skies, I can’t wait to share more with you," the post was captioned.

Notably, just a few days back Tom also posted a glimpse of his upcoming film, teasing fans with its clip. The exciting video was captioned, "Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025." Reacting to the post, Farah had written, "Tommmmmmm!!! Im waiting to work with uuuuu"

During an earlier appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa in 2019, Farah Khan admitted that choreographing Tom Cruise has been her dream. “I definitely want to make Tom Cruise dance. That’s been a dream,” she had said.

In addition to this, at The Great India Kapil Show earlier this year, the filmmaker jokingly responded that if Rs. 300 crores were transferred to her account by mistake, she would leave her husband. Admitting taking money and her kids along, she had said, “Unke sath kya maza aayega. Tom Cruise ke pass jaungi na mai (What fun will I have fun with kids? I will go to Tom Cruise)."

Farah is a renowned choreographer and filmmaker known for movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and more.

