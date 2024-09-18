Farah Khan reveals Rakhi Sawant selling her house to finance Pardesiya; Latter recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to song

Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain with her strong wit and sense of humor. There’s never a dull moment, whether the actress is in a show or interacting with her fans. Recently, Farah Khan went to her place in Dubai to shoot her cooking vlogs. Amidst several hilarious revelations, the director-producer revealed that Rakhi Sawant sold her house to launch herself in her first music video.

Farah Khan was cooking with Rakhi Sawant when she recalled how the actress was dedicated to her career. She said, “Rakhi tujhe yaad hain Mein Hoon Na release hone ke pehle tune mujhe bola tha ma’am mein ek music video bana rahi hu aur mein apna ghar bechkar wo music video ko finance karne wali hu.”

Then she shared that she advised her against it. “Aur meine bola tha, tu pagal hain kya, tu apne paise kyun laga rahi hain? But look at the conviction of this girl, usne apna ghar bechkar… Pardesiya… Khud ka video, khud ko launch kiya and that music video went super duper... (And I said, 'Are you crazy? Why are you spending your own money?' But look at the conviction of this girl, she sold her house... 'Pardesiya'... made her own video, launched herself, and that music video became a super hit.)”

Check out glimpses of Rakhi Sawant’s interaction with Farah Khan here:

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant then shared that Shah Rukh Khan also appreciated her music video. “Shah Rukh ji ne bhi bola tha tera bohot achha gana aaya tha wo, (Shah Rukh sir also said that a good music video has been released),” added Sawant. She worked with the Bollywood megastar in Main Hoon Na. Farah Khan quipped in, “Aur uske baad Rakhi Sawant became Rakhi Sawant.”

For the untold, Pardesiya, which was released in 2004, was Rakhi Sawant’s first music video. The song went viral in no time and still continues to be a party favorite.

In the same interaction, Farah Khan shared that she discovered Rakhi and made her acting debut with her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. She also shared how Rakhi shocked everyone with her audition as she wore a bikini under her burkha. Then the actress went on to work in many small roles as a supporting actor in Bollywood films.

