‘Shah Rukh Khan is the definition of an emotionally available man,’ says Ananya Panday; recalling superstar helping with her, Suhana and Shanaya’s homework

Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday’s family have been close friends. While the superstar enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom, the Call Me Bae actress recently revealed how the actor would help her and his daughter, Suhana Khan, with their homework. She also called King actor the ‘definition of an emotionally available man.’

During a recent conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Ananya Panday talked about Shah Rukh Khan and stated that it's his "charisma" that makes him a king. She noted that despite being a king, he would make everyone around him feel like one.

The actress emphasized that Shah Rukh Khan has always been real with the way he conducted himself. “If you watch his old interviews, he has never been some cookie-cutter, formulaic thing. He has always spoken his mind. He has always been honest and real,” she said, further adding how King Khan would always be transparent with his emotions of being angry, happy, and emotional. She stated everyone had seen all his sides.

Ananya further heaped praises on SRK for being a great father to his kids–Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. She explained that despite being the busiest man, he ensured to give time to his kids for their education and sports. She asserted that Khan has dedicated his time not just to his immediate children but also to them.

"He’s come for every single sports day of ours, he’s taught me for my relay races, he used to practice taekwondo with us, he taught me and Shanaya how to ride a bike, he’d play football with us, help us with our homework. Any problem we had, we could call him up. He’s the definition of an emotionally available man,” she said.

During the conversation, the Chand Mera Dil actress also highlighted SRK’s influence over women because of the respect he has given to women in his films and real life which makes a huge difference. “You can’t fake it after a point, that’s just who he is as a person,” she further added.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Call Me Bae 2, an untitled biopic film on C. Sankaran Nair and Chand Mera Dil in the pipeline.

