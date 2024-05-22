Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'soaks up the sun' in an appliqué sheer dress, her second look from France

Jacqueline Fernandez is setting the tone right with her second appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress is in French Rivera representing a high-end brand and has already made her red-carpet appearance on May 20. Jacqueline has now taken to her social media and shared her second look.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s second look at Cannes 2024

For her second outing, Jacqueline Fernandez wore a white sheer corset-style midi with hints of lavender hues. The floral motif on her outfit was made of appliqué organza with delicate pearl embroidery, featuring a beautiful leaf-like pattern. Fernandez shared a carousel of her look, captioning it with, “Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!”

Jacqueline Fernandez’s red carpet look at Cannes 2024

If you have arrived at the party late, then Pinkvilla was the first one to drop her red carpet look where the diva shinned shimmery in a custom Mikael D Couture. The actress opted for a breathtaking floor-length, strapless sequin body-hugging gown with a mermaid silhouette. Her dusty pink appearance was complimented by exquisite Hassanzade Jewellery.

Speaking about her Cannes 2024 visit, Jacqueline told ANI before flying off, “I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honor to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked.”

Jacqueline previously attended Cannes in 2015 on a special invite by the Queen of Malaysia where she also accompanied her to the grand premiere of Michael Fassbender’s Macbeth. During the same visit, the 38-year-old had attended Naomi Campbell’s 45th birthday party on a private yacht.

India had a vibrant display at Cannes this year. With 12 films and several stars showing up at the festival, it was our grand gala appearance there. Among the many attendees, actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Urvashi Rautela have already walked the carpet whereas fans are awaiting the glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari and Preity Zinta. Cannes will conclude on May 24.

