Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale OTT Release Date - Here’s when and where to watch Bengali gritty thriller

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale is a Bengali crime thriller directed by Pratim D Gupta. The gritty drama hit theaters on December 21, 2024, and opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Now, the movie is heading for its digital premiere. The film follows four Kolkata Police officers as they investigate a series of chilling murders that have gripped the city.

When and Where to watch Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale hit theaters on December 21, 2024, and now, almost a month later, the intense thriller is gearing up for its OTT premiere. The film is set to release on the streaming platform Hoichoi starting February 7, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

The film begins with the brutal murder of Sushmita, an unmarried woman found in her apartment, mutilated and arranged in a manner reminiscent of a traditional 'chaalchitro'—an arch structure used during Durga Puja. This modus operandi eerily mirrors a series of killings from over a decade ago, leading Kanishka to confront his past traumas.

As the investigation progresses, the team discovers more victims, each displayed with symbolic elements tied to Bengali culture and the 'chaalchitro' motif. The detectives must unravel the connections between these murders and the past case, all while managing their personal struggles and relationships.

The film intricately weaves themes of cultural symbolism, personal demons, and the relentless pursuit of justice, culminating in a narrative that keeps the audience engaged as the detectives race against time to prevent further atrocities.

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale offers a deep dive into the complexities of its characters' lives, set against the backdrop of a city grappling with fear and a quest for answers.

Cast and Crew of Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

The thriller is directed by Pratim D. Gupta. The film features an ensemble cast, including Tota Roy Chowdhury as Kanishka Chatterjee, Raima Sen as Mili, Shantanu Maheshwari as Ritesh Kumar, Anirban Chakrabarti as Naseer, Indrajit Bose as Bishwa, Tanika Basu as Putul, Priya Banerjee as Joba, and Swastika Dutta as Purabi.