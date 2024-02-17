Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aaryan gets 'shadi ready' as he dons stylish black attire; fans suggest 'dulhan'

Kartik Aaryan, a versatile and talented actor in the Hindi film industry, has demonstrated his versatility across multiple genres including comedy, romance, drama, action, and thriller. Despite keeping a low profile about his personal life, his dating adventures frequently make headlines.

However, beyond the glitz and glamour, Kartik reveals a compassionate side through his close relationship with his family and his engaging interactions with fans. A recent instance was when the actor shared his stylish appearance on social media, prompting his fans to react with adorable and entertaining remarks that were too delightful to overlook.

Fans are wowed by Kartik Aaryan's shadi-ready appearance

On Friday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to treat his fans and followers with pictures of his dapper appearance. Sporting a sleek all-black ensemble, he captioned the post, "शादी ready!"

The post sparked an avalanche of comments, particularly from his female admirers. One user humorously exclaimed, "Dulhan toh idher hai," while another eagerly asked, "Kab and kahan hai Shadi?" Some couldn't contain their excitement, with one saying, "Ab neend nhi aayegi mujhe," and another quipping, "Itne dinon ke bad gali mein Aaj Chand nikala."

The playful banter continued with comments like, "aaj naa jaane kitni shaadiyaan hongi (sapno mein)," and "Apni shadi k liye ready Mt hona dil toot Jane h kudiyo ke." Amidst the jest, one fan enthusiastically declared, "Main toh kabse taiyaar huu," while another playfully claimed, "Me aari hu mandap pe seat rok ke rakhna. Another user chimed in saying, "Bolo kahan pe aana hai, dulhan ready "

Kartik Aaryan's work front

The actor was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. This marked their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His upcoming sports drama, Chandu Champion, is written and directed by Kabir Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie revolves around the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Kartik leads the film, with supporting roles played by Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. The theatrical release is scheduled for June 14.

